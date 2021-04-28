After a woman was pulled over for not wearing a seatbelt, Floyd County police officers reportedly found a small amount of meth and marijuana in her vehicle, records stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Wanda Gail Ford, 55, was driving the vehicle when it was pulled over Tuesday night near Big Time Products in Shannon. The officer also found a glass smoking device.
A passenger, 56-year-old Loretta Jane Daniel had an open alcoholic beverage which she claimed as hers. The two women are charged with felony possession of meth, misdemeanor marijuana possession, drug related objects.
Ford is charged with misdemeanor safety belt violation and Daniel is charged with open container violation.
The two were both held on $5,700 bonds Wednesday morning.