Two teens arrested after fight at Armuchee High David Crowder DCrowder@RN-T.com dcrowder Author email Nov 17, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Charges have been filed in connection with a fight late last week at Armuchee High School.According to the arrest warrants:17-year old Nakeia Lanae Reid and 17-year old Nakyia Janae Reid engaged in a fight with other students that required several staff members to leave their other duties to separate them.Both are charged with misdemeanor counts of disruption of a public school and affray. The incident occurred at around 7:41 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, according to the warrants. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save dcrowder Author email Follow dcrowder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Police: Rome man stabbed 21-year-old BYU student multiple times, charged with murder SUV driver identified in fatal wreck involving tanker truck on Turner McCall Deceased man found at residence on Burnett Ferry Road Judge sentences man to two life terms in prison without parole in rape case Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories How Georgia school districts are spending $6 billion in federal COVID relief funds 29 min ago Link Transit awards contract to employment firm to find new general manager 1 hr ago Kennett Square man named Chester County Farmer of the Year 1 hr ago Big second half pushes UNCP men past Fayetteville State 1 hr ago Big Ten Men's Basketball Standings 1 hr ago West Chester Toys for Tots campaign begins; runs through Dec. 7 1 hr ago SPHL Glance 1 hr ago PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: BHRA loses to Cissna Park 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Police: Rome man stabbed 21-year-old BYU student multiple times, charged with murder SUV driver identified in fatal wreck involving tanker truck on Turner McCall Overnight accident at US. 411 and Dodd/Chateau in East Rome. Deceased man found at residence on Burnett Ferry Road Around Town: 'Help wanted' at Jim 'N Nicks -- before building begins? Scooter's opens later this week. Ballot box bypass in Warnock/Walker race. Latest Region Stories How Georgia school districts are spending $6 billion in federal COVID relief funds 29 min ago Link Transit awards contract to employment firm to find new general manager 1 hr ago Kennett Square man named Chester County Farmer of the Year 1 hr ago Big second half pushes UNCP men past Fayetteville State 1 hr ago Big Ten Men's Basketball Standings 1 hr ago West Chester Toys for Tots campaign begins; runs through Dec. 7 1 hr ago SPHL Glance 1 hr ago PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: BHRA loses to Cissna Park 1 hr ago