Two out of three people convicted in a July armed robbery on Shorter Avenue were sentenced on Friday.
On July 15, Denzel Haywood, 21, and Kaylee Huff, 19, were both sentenced by Floyd County Superior Court Judge Jack Niedrach.
Haywood sentenced to 20 years to serve eight in prison on two counts of robbery by intimidation, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery.
“I will tell you this,” Niedrach said to Haywood. "You are more fortunate than your co-defendants who were charged with armed robbery.”
The judge sentenced Huff, who was convicted of armed robbery, to 25 years to serve 10 in prison. Armed robbery carries a minimum of ten years to serve.
The youngest participant, Christopher Jadon Haywood, had not been sentenced. He was convicted on armed robbery charges in February.
Assistant District Attorney Leah Mayo said they forced two people out of a vehicle, held them at gunpoint and robbed them. They eventually allowed the people back in the vehicle, but shots were later fired into the vehicle, which broke the back of the window.
Mayo said one of the victims suffered from a slippage of a disk in the back and both people still have nightmares from the incident because they thought they would be killed.
Both were also ordered to never have contact with either victim and must pay restitution for their medical bills.