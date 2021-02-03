Rome police officers are looking into a theft that occurred Tuesday night after a woman discovered two Power Wheels toys missing from her front yard.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
The woman looked out her front porch after she heard noise coming from the front yard. She then witnessed a pick-up truck speeding away from the house. She was unable to see the driver or identify the color of the truck.
A pink Minnie Mouse Power Wheels and a gray Power Wheels Fighter Jet toy were both stolen from the yard.