Two more men have been charged in a local child sex sting. Both are charged with traveling to Floyd County in an attempt to have sex with children.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Timothy Eugene Gates, 38, of Aragon, made contact on social media with someone he believed to be a minor. He engaged in "graphic written matter describing sex acts," asking the teen to perform certain sex acts. He also asked the person for nude pictures and sent nude pictures of himself.
Gates was arrested in Floyd County when he traveled from his home in Aragon to meet up with the person he believed to be a teen.
Also charged is Raymond Paul Thurman, 39, of Summerville. Reports say he made contact with someone he believed to be under 16 years old. He asked the child to perform certain sex acts and traveled to Floyd County to meet up with the child.
Thurman is charged with multiple felonies, including sexual exploitation of children, obscene internet contact with a child, and reckless conduct for attempting to meet up with the child as an HIV infected person.
Both remained in the Floyd County Jail on Wednesday without bond.