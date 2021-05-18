Two men are charged with meth possession after Floyd County police searched a Doyle Street residence in Lindale and found meth, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Gary Dewayne Sartin Sr., 47, of Lindale, had a small amount of meth, less than an ounce of marijuana and multiple smoking devices and grinders. He's charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession and drug related objects possession as well.
He was held on a $10,100 bond Tuesday morning.
James Daniel Sartin, 41, of Calhoun, also had meth at the residence. He was held for Gordon County Sheriff's Office Tuesday morning.