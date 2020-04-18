Two men were arrested at Sunrise Inn and Suites on Martha Berry Boulevard for drug possession and felony tampering with evidence charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Demonte Christopher Dawson, 25, of Rockmart, attempted to flush marijuana down the toilet at the hotel. He then gave a false name to Floyd County Sheriff's Office deputies because he already had two outstanding warrants.
Kelvin Gerard Jackson, 30, also gave a false name and birth date to the law enforcement officers.
FCSO deputies also found several digital scales in the men's possessions and one tested positive for cocaine.
Jackson is charged with felony cocaine possession and Dawson is charged with felony evidence tampering.
Both men are charged with misdemeanor possession and use of drug related objects and giving false name to law enforcement officers. Dawson is also charged with failure to appear and contempt of court.
Both remained in jail with no bond Saturday morning.