A pair of Rome men face drug and weapons charges after being stopped by police Sunday morning at 3989 Martha Berry Hwy, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Meco Rashad Watkins, 32, of Silver Creek, and Jason Kirk Johnson, 36, of Rome are charged with felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two felony probation violations.
Watkins was additionally charged with felony possession of marijuana while Johnson was charged with felony theft by receiving stolen firearm and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.