Two men have been arrested in relation to two different wrecks that occurred back in February, one of which killed two people and the other took the leg of a 10-year-old girl.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Sameer Fadi Musleh, 20, was travelling 80 miles per hour in a marked 45 miles per hour zone on Feb. 28 when he struck a 2016 Acadia, driven by 61-year-old Pompilio Cornejo. His son, 18-year-old Jose Cornejo, was also riding in the vehicle.
The driver was pronounced dead on scene, while his son died 35 minutes later in one of the local hospitals.
Musleh is charged with two felony counts of first degree homicide by vehicle, misdemeanor reckless driving, too fast for conditions and failure to maintain lane.
He was held on a $16,700 bond Thursday morning.
Report: Rome man charged with two counts of serious injury by vehicle
A Rome man turned himself into the Floyd County Sheriff's Office Wednesday on arrest warrants involving a wreck at the intersection of GA 20 West and Woods Road, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
While attempting to turn left onto GA 20 West without properly clearing westbound traffic 30-year-old Brandon Thomas Byers made a "reckless disregard for the motoring public" and made the turn although his vision was obscured.
He was struck by the driver travelling west, who had the right of way.
As a result of the crash, a 4-year-old had to have reconstructive surgery in his right shoulder and a 10-year-old girl lost her left foot after it was amputated.
The officer working the scene noticed the man had a strong odor of marijuana and his eyes were bloodshot.
Byers is charged with two felony counts of serious injury by vehicle, two counts of endangering a child while driving under the influence, DUI and reckless driving. He was held on a $16,700 bond Thursday morning.