An Illinois man and a Suwanee man are both charged with felony child molestation and obscene internet contact with a child Tuesday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jonathan Donald McMurray, 32, from Wheeling Illinois, traveled to Floyd County to engage in sexual relations with someone he believed to be a minor under the age of 16. McMurray had been in contact online with the person beforehand and engaged in "sexual conversations."
Upon arrest, the officer found McMurray to be in possession of two firearms, charging him with two counts of felony possession of a weapon during commission of a crime.
Jeffrey Howard Cronin, 55, of Suwanee, also contacted a person online whom he believed was under the age of 16. He talked about sexual matters and acts that he planned to do with the person he thought was a minor.
Cronin then traveled to Floyd County to engage in sexual acts with the person.
Upon his arrest, the officer found a firearm on Cronin, charging him with felony possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.
Cronin is also charged with felony electronic enticement of a child.
Both men remained in jail Wednesday morning.