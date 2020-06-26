A traffic stop by Rome Police in the 100 block of Dodd Boulevard has resulted in a pair of arrests and the recovery of suspected ecstasy, marijuana and a firearm in the automobile after a K9 unit alerted to the vehicle.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Haley Davenport Ferrell, 24, and Maurice Eugene Stocks, 40, were arrested at a location off Dodd Boulevard Thursday around 6:30 p.m. and charged with a felony for possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, the suspected ecstasy. Both were also charged with felonies for possession of a firearm during the attempt to commit a felony and misdemeanors for possession of marijuana.
Ferrell, who allegedly fought with officers as she was being placed under arrest, was also charged with felonies for two counts of obstruction of officers, possession of a Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substance with the intent to distribute.
Stocks was also charged with felonies for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon