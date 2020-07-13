A pair of Flowery Branch residents are facing felony drug charges following a traffic stop on Georgia Highway 20 near Westhaven Drive.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jerena Campbell Grimm, 53, and Bruce Anthony Borgerding, 52, were in a vehicle that was pulled over for speeding Saturday and each was found with a quantity of methamphetamine.
Both Grimm and Borgerding are charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, as well as misdemeanor marijuana possession and possession of drug related objects. Grimm is additionally charged with speeding.
Borgerding remained in jail Monday afternoon on a $5,700 bond.