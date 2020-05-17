Rome police officers stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Ga. 101 and Chateau Drive and arrested a man and woman for possession of methamphetamine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:'
Columbus Charles Akins, 53, of Vienna, and Catherine Marie Martin, 56, of Rome, are charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. Quantities of the substance were found in his wallet and her purse following the traffic stop Saturday night.
Martin was also charged with a misdemeanor for possession of drug related objects after a glass smoking pipe was also found in her purse.