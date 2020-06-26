A Metro Task Force investigation at a home on Hopewell Street has led to the recovery of methamphetamine, packaging materials, a digital scale, smoking devices and a small amount of suspected ecstasy.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Lee Ray Case, 63 and Amanda Leighann Culp, 31, were arrested at the residence following the execution of a search warrant Thursday morning.
Both Casey and Culp were charged with felonies for possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of meth and a misdemeanor for possession of drug related objects.
Culp was also charged with a felony for possession of a Schedule I controlled substance while Casey was charged with a misdemeanor for possession of marijuana