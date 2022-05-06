Two charged with meth possession Imani Beverly-Knox IBeverly@RN-T.com Imani Beverly-Knox Author email May 6, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Cave Spring man and Rome woman were arrested on meth possession charges in separate cases.According to Floyd County Jail reports:On Friday, Richard Dale Halstead, 39, is charged with felony meth possession after officers found he left meth on 708 East 17th Street.Additionally, Kayla Dawn Cantrell, 32, had a small bag of methamphetamine in her possession and was charged with felony possession Thursday. Both Halstead and Cantrell were held without bond. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Imani Beverly-Knox Author email Follow Imani Beverly-Knox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Escaped Alabama inmate captured in Cherokee County Longtime Rome mainstay, China City, to close Friday UPDATE: Man who went missing last week found in Alabama and is safe with family Police: Arrests on Pleasant Valley Road 'a major blow to the drug trade in Floyd County' Around Town: Farewell to Sumo, old Pick 'O Deli location on Dean Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists