A Cave Spring man and Rome woman were arrested on meth possession charges in separate cases.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

On Friday, Richard Dale Halstead, 39, is charged with felony meth possession after officers found he left meth on 708 East 17th Street.

Additionally, Kayla Dawn Cantrell, 32, had a small bag of methamphetamine in her possession and was charged with felony possession Thursday. Both Halstead and Cantrell were held without bond.

