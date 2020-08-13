A Cave Spring man and a woman have been charged with felony meth possession, two counts of misdemeanor reckless conduct and possession of drug related objects during a traffic stop, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
John McKinnely Hudgins, 55, and Brooke Nicole Baldwin, 33, were pulled over for driving a car with no rear windshield at the intersection of Mill Street and Fincher Street.
After consenting to a search, the officers found a small bag of meth and a set of digital scales. Two children were sitting in the back of the car during the stop.
Baldwin is charged with misdemeanor driving without license in possession and cracked or busted windshield. She remained in jail with a $5,700 bond and Hudgins was held without bond Thursday.