A Rome man and woman were jailed after police reportedly found them with methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana in a local motel.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Derrion Lashaun Chambers, 36, and Leticia Michelle Cantu, 30, were arrested at the Budget Inn just before 1 a.m. Saturday by Floyd County police.
Officers recovered a quantity of meth that was larger than for personal consumption, along with heroin, marijuana, digital scales, a marijuana grinder and packaging materials.
Both Chambers and Cantu are charged with the felonies possession of meth and possession with the intent to distribute meth.
Chambers was additionlly charged with felony possession of heroin and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug related objects.
Cantu was also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.