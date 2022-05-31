Two people are charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property after Rome police officers found them in possession of a Chevrolet Silverado, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Ronni Cecelia Steele, 30, and David Khain Adams, 40, also had meth in the vehicle. They were arrested outside the Dollar Tree on Redmond Circle.

Steele was released on bond Tuesday, while Adams was held without bond.

