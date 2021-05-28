Two people were arrested at a Silver Creek home on Tremont Drive on felony marijuana charges after Floyd County police reportedly found marijuana plants and over an ounce packaged for distribution.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brittany Jean Cowan, 25, and Michael Lamar Towe, 30, had marijuana in multiple containers at the residence.
Cowan also attempted to hit Towe with a 2x4 piece of lumber. She was violating a conditional bond to stay away from the man during the incident.
Cowan is charged with felony aggravated assault, two counts of distribution or sale of marijuana, and misdemeanor conditional bond violation.
Towe is charged with felony marijuana possession, intent to distribute and manufacturing of marijuana.
She was held without bond Friday morning.
Report: Rome man tried to dispose of meth while speaking to officers
A Rome man was arrested at the intersection of North Division Street and Decater Street Thursday evening after he reportedly tried to get rid of suspected meth while speaking to Rome police officers.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brian Michael Evans, 50, resisted arrest during the incident and had a needle with suspected meth.
He is charged with felony tampering with evidence, meth possession, misdemeanor drug related objects possession and obstruction of officers.
Evans was held on a $16,700 bond Friday morning.
Report: Woman had heroin in cigarette packet
A Rome woman is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance after Rome police arrested her outside a residence on Avenue A.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Megan Elizabeth Willis, 33, had heroin in her cigarette packet and a syringe in her toothbrush holder.
Willis is also charged with possession of drug related objects and probation violation.
She was held without bond Friday.
Rome woman charged with meth possession
A Rome woman was held on a $5,700 bond Friday after she was arrested at the intersection of Martha Berry Boulevard and Georgia Loop 1 around 1 a.m. Friday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Julie Ann Major, 35, had suspected meth in her possession. She is charged with meth possession.