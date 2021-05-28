Two people were arrested at a Silver Creek home on Tremont Drive on felony marijuana charges after Floyd County police reportedly found marijuana plants and over an ounce packaged for distribution.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brittany Jean Cowan, 25, and Michael Lamar Towe, 30, had marijuana in multiple containers at the residence.
Cowan also attempted to hit Towe with a 2x4 piece of lumber. She was violating a conditional bond to stay away from the man during the incident.
Cowan is charged with felony aggravated assault, two counts of distribution or sale of marijuana, and misdemeanor conditional bond violation.
Towe is charged with felony marijuana possession, intent to distribute and manufacturing of marijuana.
She was held without bond Friday morning.