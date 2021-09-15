Police arrested two people on multiple drug charges early Wednesday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Terrance Jermaine Osborne, 44, had baggies and more than 30 grams of marijuana in his car during the execution of a search warrant. He is charged with possession of and intent to distribute marijuana.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Osborne remained in jail and no bond had been set.
Candace Nicole Osborne, 37, was also taken into custody at the same time on possession of schedule II substance charges. According to Floyd County Jail reports, she had hydrocodone in her purse.