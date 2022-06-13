Two people are charged with felony first degree cruelty to children and misdemeanor battery after they punched a woman in front of her 16-year-old daughter, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

James Jester III, 18, and Betty Ann McCain, 34, took the woman's phone away to prevent her from calling 911. They were accompanied by another person at the Superba Avenue residence Friday afternoon.

Jester is also charged with misdemeanor obstructing person to make an emergency phone call and conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor. They were released on bond over the weekend.

