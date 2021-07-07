A Rome man and woman are accused of threatening and striking a person who suffers from dementia at a Martha Berry Highway motel, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
John Phillip Terry, 46, and Rebecca Faye Gregg, 37, are both charged with felony exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult as well as misdemeanor simple assault under the Family Violence Act.
A Floyd County police officer stated the victim had bruises on their eye and arm and was afraid of being left alone with the two. Witnesses stated they had seen one or both of the pair yelling at the victim as well.
Terry bonded out of jail on the charges but Gregg remained in jail on Wednesday morning on $11,200 bond.