Two men face aggravated assault charges after an incident at a Rome motel Saturday night.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Benjamin Edward Lively, 48, of Rome, and Robert Jefferson Lively, 54, of Calhoun, are accused of waving a knife at a victim with the intent to commit murder.
Both man have been charged with felony aggravated assault. The incident occurred around 7:15 p.m. Saturday night at a motel at 1318 Martha Berry Blvd.
Robert Lively was also charged with a felony probation violation.