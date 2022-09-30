Two Cedartown men charged with child molestation, sexual battery Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Sep 30, 2022 19 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two Cedartown men are charged with felony child molestation and sexual battery of a child under 16 for an incident that occurred on Reeceburg Road, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Mark Eli Vuckovich, 56, and Steve Randall Loveless, 64, were both arrested Thursday and are being held without bond. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce Rome School Board approves hiring of Parke Wilkinson as Rome High School principal Kemp declares state of emergency in preparation for Hurricane Ian Around Town: Meet the school board candidates -- minus two, elections chief finalist to start third job in a year Community for developmentally disabled adults at Berry; Floyd County Commission to vote Tuesday at noon Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Lakeview High Class of '58 celebrates 64 years 19 min ago Route 28 construction 70% done; the rest is coming -- eventually 1 hr ago Police investigate 2nd Shadyside area carjacking in 24 hours 1 hr ago 'Dont Wait on 28!' Facebook page sees big uptick in followers 1 hr ago Mayor Ed Gainey releases preliminary 2023 Pittsburgh budget with no tax increase 1 hr ago Florida vacation turns dicey for Madison man thanks to Hurricane Ian 1 hr ago State test scores show Wisconsin students are inching back to pre-pandemic learning levels 1 hr ago Weekend weather -- Chance of showers and thunderstorms with lows at night dropping to 37. 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce Motocross accident claims life of mayor of White Selman strong: Armuchee farming community readies to aid one of its own Rome School Board approves hiring of Parke Wilkinson as Rome High School principal Renee Lanham sentenced to 10 years following her conviction on two counts of giving false statements. Latest Region Stories Lakeview High Class of '58 celebrates 64 years 19 min ago Route 28 construction 70% done; the rest is coming -- eventually 1 hr ago Police investigate 2nd Shadyside area carjacking in 24 hours 1 hr ago 'Dont Wait on 28!' Facebook page sees big uptick in followers 1 hr ago Mayor Ed Gainey releases preliminary 2023 Pittsburgh budget with no tax increase 1 hr ago Florida vacation turns dicey for Madison man thanks to Hurricane Ian 1 hr ago State test scores show Wisconsin students are inching back to pre-pandemic learning levels 1 hr ago Weekend weather -- Chance of showers and thunderstorms with lows at night dropping to 37. 1 hr ago