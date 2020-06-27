A Cave Spring motorist stopped for a tag light violation faces multiple felony charges along with the passenger in her vehicle.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brooklyn Jill Pressley, 38, was stopped at Mill Street and Fincher Street around 1:30 Saturday morning for failing to have a working tag light.
Pressley and Tieva Caila Swanson, 41, both of Cave Spring, were charged with possession of methamphetamine after a quantity of the drug was found in a cigarette box. Both were also charged with crossing the guard line at the Floyd County Jail with a quantity of meth.
Pressley and Swanson also face misdemeanors for possession of drug related objects.