At least two burglaries have been reported in the last week at Self Storage at 1928 North Broad Street.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
On Saturday, Rome police responded to a burglary report at the storage units, where a woman said someone has been removing the metal from the backs of several of the units backed up to the railroad tracks.
Only one thing was stolen, a Ridgid table saw sitting outside the perimeter fence. The woman said she didn't have the owner's contact information at the time.
On Sunday, the owners of the facility called and said they have found openings in the back fence where it had been cut open. While checking in on the business, they saw a man with a headlamp on go inside the back of one of the units.
Police arrived to set up a perimeter to search for the man, but the owner was unable to get the unit open. Officers were ultimately unable to locate the man.
While searching for him, police found a grey backpack containing two firearms.