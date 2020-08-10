A Rome couple faces felony cruelty to children and possession of methamphetamine charges as a result of activity that occurred at a home on Tency Lane on the morning of Aug. 5, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
William Auston Davenport III, 45, and Lesa Dawn Davenport, 31, left two small children home alone around 5 a.m. on Wednesday August 5.
The adults admitted to having smoked methamphetamine and a small bag of the substance was found inside the bedroom of the residence. While they were outside waiting on emergency services, both children stated they were afraid.