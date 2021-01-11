Rome police investigating a "suspicious vehicle" on Sunday evening arrested two men for possession of methamphetamine, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Wayne Allen Huff, 49, of Lindale, and Randel David Roach, 43, of Rome, were arrested Sunday at 1204 Turner McCall Blvd.
Police found a bag of methamphetamine, a bag of ecstasy pills and a couple of syringes on Roach. The officer found a bag with ecstasy pills and a syringe on Huff.
Both charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. Roach was also charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. Both are charged with misdemeanor for possession of drug related objects.