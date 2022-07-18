Two men are accused of trying to fight police after law enforcement attempted to arrest them for public drunkenness outside of the Rome Civic Center, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Antonio Navarro, 33, and Marcial Reyes, 45, are both charged with felony obstruction, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and public drunk.

Reyes was held on a $7,000 bond Monday, while Navarro was held for Immigration Custom Enforcement.

