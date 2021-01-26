A man and woman were arrested at their residence on Morrison Campground Road Monday night after the woman hid the man from officers in a bedroom, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jarrod Cole Duncan, 38, violated a conditional bond by going to the residence on Jan. 16 and violated his 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew as well.
When Floyd County Sheriff's deputies came to arrest him on a warrant, he hid in a bedroom. Carolyn Annette Duncan, 61, refused to open the door for the deputies during the incident.
The Rome man is charged with felony aggravated stalking and misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement officers, while the woman is charged with felony hindering apprehension of criminal and three counts of obstruction.
The 38-year-old was held without bond Tuesday and the 61-year-old was held with a $5,700 bond.