Two arrested on meth possession after traffic stop on Turner McCall By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Jan 28, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two people were arrested at the intersection of Turner McCall Boulevard and Keelway Drive on felony meth and misdemeanor marijuana possession charges.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Gabriela Luna, 35, and Jeremy Lee Missildine, 39, had two plastic baggies containing meth in their possession, a glass pipe containing meth residue and a marijuana cigarette in the vehicle.The two are also charged with misdemeanor drug related object possession and Missildine is additionally charged with a brake lights violation.Both were held on a $7,900 bond Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Only 2 defendants remain in Ghost Face Gangster racketeering case Two Rome natives make 'Most Influential Georgians' list Groundbreaking set for $20 million South Meadows project in South Rome Police make 6 arrests on meth charges over the weekend How a powerful company convinced Georgia to let It bury toxic waste in groundwater Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists