Two people were arrested at the intersection of Turner McCall Boulevard and Keelway Drive on felony meth and misdemeanor marijuana possession charges.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Gabriela Luna, 35, and Jeremy Lee Missildine, 39, had two plastic baggies containing meth in their possession, a glass pipe containing meth residue and a marijuana cigarette in the vehicle.

The two are also charged with misdemeanor drug related object possession and Missildine is additionally charged with a brake lights violation.

Both were held on a $7,900 bond Friday.

