A Floyd County man and woman were arrested on meth charges early Friday after police found a small amount of the drug as well as needles and digital scales in their home on Old Summerville Road, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Charles Richard Bowman, 55, and Andrea Kelley Lane, 31, are both charged with felony meth possession, as well as misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.
Kelley also faces felony aggravated stalking and misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges. Kelley is accused of being in the presence of a person she was court ordered to have no contact with and screaming at police "without provocation."