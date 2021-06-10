Two men were arrested at the intersection of Highway 27 and Summerville Road Wednesday morning after a search led to the two being charged with felony drug offenses.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jacob Carter Mitchell, 27, of Lilburn, had less than an ounce of marijuana separated for resale, as well as grinders and smoking devices.
Thomas Scot Davis, 62, also had oxycodone and amphetamine tablets in his possession. The pills were not in their original containers.
Mitchell is charged with felony distribution or sale of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.
Davis is charged with felony possession of Schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor drugs not in original container.
Both men are also charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession and were released on bond Thursday.