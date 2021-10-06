Two people were arrested at their Avenue D residence in Lindale after one of them reportedly stole a wallet and made several charges to the person's credit and debit cards.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James Matthew Thurman, 37, picked up a wallet on Park Avenue and didn't turn it into police. He and his girlfriend, Jessica Lynn Justice, 25, made several charges to the credit and debit cards, including purchasing a cell phone at Family Dollar. Together, they charged about $315 to various cards and on Venmo.
Both are charged with felony financial transaction card fraud and Thurman is also charged with misdemeanor theft by taking.
Thurman and Justice were released on bond Wednesday.