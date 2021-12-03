Two people were arrested at a Smith Street residence Thursday afternoon after a man reportedly violated a temporary protective order.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Shamari Tylee Agee, 30, and Katlin Alexus Marie Richardson, 20, had followed a woman back to her house and "jumped her" while she walked to the front door.

Richardson reportedly had a boxcutter as well and caused multiple cuts to the woman's face and body.

The two then fled the scene and went back to their Smith Street residence.

Agee is charged with felony aggravated stalking and misdemeanor battery, while Richardson is charged with felony aggravated assault.

Agee was held without bond Friday, while Richardson was held on an $11,200 bond.

