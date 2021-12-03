Two arrested on aggravated stalking, aggravated assault charges By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Dec 3, 2021 37 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two people were arrested at a Smith Street residence Thursday afternoon after a man reportedly violated a temporary protective order.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Shamari Tylee Agee, 30, and Katlin Alexus Marie Richardson, 20, had followed a woman back to her house and "jumped her" while she walked to the front door.Richardson reportedly had a boxcutter as well and caused multiple cuts to the woman's face and body.The two then fled the scene and went back to their Smith Street residence.Agee is charged with felony aggravated stalking and misdemeanor battery, while Richardson is charged with felony aggravated assault.Agee was held without bond Friday, while Richardson was held on an $11,200 bond. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Police: Rome man intentionally caused wrecks over a four year period to defraud insurers Go Time! Family Fun facility to open in mid-December Back on Broad: Rome's Christmas Parade is Tuesday night Honeymoon Bakery team places first in Food Network Holiday Baking Championship Rome police looking for information on Lindale man who has been missing since September Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists