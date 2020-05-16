A Rome man and woman face various drug charges after police found the two in a vehicle in the 1300 block of Martha Berry Blvd. Friday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Derek Scott Worthington,44, and Cheyenne Autum Manchala, 25, were in a vehicle where officers recovered a quantity of suspected counterfeit methamphetamine, marijuana, Xanax and digital scales.
Worthington was charged with a felony for possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and misdemeanors for possession of a counterfeit substance, driving on a suspended licence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.
Manchala, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was charged with a felony for possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and misdemeanors for for possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, and possession of a counterfeit substance.