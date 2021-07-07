A Bartow County man and woman were arrested on armed robbery charges after a carjacking in the area of North Tennessee Street and Fairview Street in Cartersville.
According to the Cartersville Police Department:
Police responded to a call on Tuesday at 11:18 a.m. in the area. The stolen vehicle was located in White and the two occupants of the vehicle were arrested.
The occupants of the stolen vehicle, Christopher Chase Bennett, 31, of Cartersville, and Haley Partin, 24, of White, were arrested and taken to the Cartersville Police Department.
While at the police department, Bennett escaped custody by exiting through a malfunctioning door and fled. He was found behind a residence on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and arrested.
They are both charged with armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Bennett is also charged with escape and Partin faces a battery charge.