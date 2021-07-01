Two people were arrested at Relax Inn on Martha Berry Boulevard Thursday on meth-related and tampering with evidence charges after they reportedly attempted to flush met meth and pipes down the toilet, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Sammy Christopher Lamar Maples, 39, and Melinda Faye Maples, 35, had multiple small bags of meth packaged for sale in the room.
Both are charged with felony meth possession, intent to distribute, tampering with evidence and misdemeanor drug related objects possession.
They were both held on $10,100 bonds Thursday.