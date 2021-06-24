The Rome Floyd Metro Task Force arrested two men after finding during a search of a room at the Seven Hills Inn on Martha Berry Boulevard Wednesday, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Stefanie Alicia Turner, 53, and Tyrevous AJ Garrett, 32, were arrested Wednesday afternoon following the search.
Both are charged with felony possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute. Both are also charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects. Turner is also charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Turner is additionally charged with felony obstruction and simple battery against a police officer after kicking one of the officers during her arrest.