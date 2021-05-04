Two people were arrested at the intersection of Martha Berry Boulevard and John Davenport Drive early Tuesday after Rome police reportedly found synthetic marijuana and meth in their possession, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Melissa Ann Akins, 43, had synthetic marijuana as well as less a small amount of marijuana and a wooden pipe in her purse. Sean Daniel Maxwell, 47, also had marijuana and a small amount of meth in his pockets.
She is charged with felony possession of synthetic marijuana, misdemeanor marijuana possession and drug related objects possession.
Maxwell is also charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession and felony meth possession.
Maxwell was held on a $5,700 bond Tuesday, Akins was held without bond.