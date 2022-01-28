Two people were arrested at the Dollar General on Dean Avenue after Rome police found a woman driving a stolen vehicle, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Melissa Ann Akins, 54, of Dalton, was in possession of a reported stolen vehicle. She also had suspected synthetic marijuana in her jacket pocket at the time of the arrest.

Ronald Gene McGhee also had meth in his possession during the incident.

Akins is charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property and synthetic marijuana possession, while McGhee is charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor drug related objects possession.

Akins was held without bond Friday, while McGhee was held on a $5,700 bond.

