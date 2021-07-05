Two Alabama man were arrested at the intersection of Park Avenue and South First Street after a traffic stop led to police finding 28 grams of meth in his car, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Nicholas Silvers, 38, and Derek Shane Parks, 32, of Gaylesville, Ala., were stopped for a window tint violation at the intersection and police found Floyd County police also found a glass smoking device in the car.
Both are charged with felony meth trafficking, meth possession, intent to distribute and drug related objects possession. Parks is also charged with a window tint violation.
Both were held without bond Saturday morning.