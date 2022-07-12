Two accused of aggravated assault Imani Beverly-Knox IBeverly@RN-T.com Imani Beverly-Knox Author email Jul 12, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Rome woman and Calhoun man are charged with felony aggravated assault after reportedly attacking someone Monday night. According to Floyd County Jail reports:Shamere Nicole Neal, 33, hit someone in the lower back with a hammer, and Calvin Leonard Jackson, 31, hit a woman with a blunt object and choked her, leaving visible marks on her neck.Neal additionally kicked in the person's car door causing less than $1,000 in property damage. She is also charged with misdemeanor criminal trespassing.Neal is held on a $11,200 bond and Jackson was held without bond Monday night. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Imani Beverly-Knox Author email Follow Imani Beverly-Knox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now 3 charged in Shannon marijuana trafficking, animal cruelty bust Around Town: Of Mexican restaurants, tennis courts and now 7-digit car washes Hotels to apartments: Planning staff, commission weigh in on trending property changes Starters announced as Trout gets 10th career nod Rome schools scramble to fill positions as new school year begins; teacher group president cites lack of respect, low pay for shortages Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories El Pollo Loco targets young audience with TikTok video series 1 hr ago NH Nursing Board: Cheshire Medical chief nurse poses no public health danger 1 hr ago Ducks hire Roy Sommer to coach AHL team in San Diego 1 hr ago Park Theatre holding special 'Top Gun' screening to help Peterborough theater 1 hr ago Governor signs bills to improve mental-health training for first-responders 1 hr ago EDITORIAL: A first look at California's seven propositions on the ballot this November 1 hr ago Keene Post 4 American Legion hangs on to beat Weare 1 hr ago Chesterfield's Ryan Kohler in second place after Day 1 of New Hampshire State Amateur Championship 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now 3 charged in Shannon marijuana trafficking, animal cruelty bust Grand Jury indictments for June 30, 2022 Silver Creek motorcyclist dies after colliding with car on Ga. 101. Around Town: Of Mexican restaurants, tennis courts and now 7-digit car washes Hotels to apartments: Planning staff, commission weigh in on trending property changes Latest Region Stories El Pollo Loco targets young audience with TikTok video series 1 hr ago NH Nursing Board: Cheshire Medical chief nurse poses no public health danger 1 hr ago Ducks hire Roy Sommer to coach AHL team in San Diego 1 hr ago Park Theatre holding special 'Top Gun' screening to help Peterborough theater 1 hr ago Governor signs bills to improve mental-health training for first-responders 1 hr ago EDITORIAL: A first look at California's seven propositions on the ballot this November 1 hr ago Keene Post 4 American Legion hangs on to beat Weare 1 hr ago Chesterfield's Ryan Kohler in second place after Day 1 of New Hampshire State Amateur Championship 1 hr ago