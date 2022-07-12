A Rome woman and Calhoun man are charged with felony aggravated assault after reportedly attacking someone Monday night. 

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Shamere Nicole Neal, 33, hit someone in the lower back with a hammer, and Calvin Leonard Jackson, 31, hit a woman with a blunt object and choked her, leaving visible marks on her neck.

Neal additionally kicked in the person's car door causing less than $1,000 in property damage. She is also charged with misdemeanor criminal trespassing.

Neal is held on a $11,200 bond and Jackson was held without bond Monday night.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.