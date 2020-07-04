A Trion woman was arrested at the McDonald's on Martha Berry Boulevard on multiple drug charges, including felony possession of meth and Schedule II controlled substance.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Amanda Mae Barnes, 41, took a person's wallet with the intent to empty it. She also had methamphetamine and an Oxycodone pill, as well as a glass pipe.
Barnes is charged with misdemeanor pills not in original container, theft by taking and possession of drug related objects. She remained in jail with no bond Saturday morning.