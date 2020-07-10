A Trion man remained in jail on a $7,900 bond Friday afternoon following a police chase that ended in a crash.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Wayne Gwynn, 32, refused to stop for a police vehicle with lights and siren late Thursday night, driving away at a high rate of speed onto Floyd Springs Road, over-steering at one point and losing control and crashing before fleeing on foot.
Gwynn is charged with felony fleeing, as well as misdemeanor speeding, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane and leaving the scene of an accident.