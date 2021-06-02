A Trenton man faces a meth possession charge and is being held without bond on a warrant out of Alabama, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Nicholas Gene Ellison, 31, was picking up property that fell from a truck on Ga. 20 near Mays Bridge Road when police arrived on Tuesday. A Floyd County police officer was notified that Ellison had an active warrant out of Alabama and arrested him. The officer also found a pipe with marijuana in it and a small corner baggie of methamphetamine.

Ellison is charged with felony possession of meth and fugitive from justice as well as misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.

