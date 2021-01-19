A Rome man stopped for running a red light around 10 p.m. Monday faces felony drug charges in addition to driving under the influence, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Zachary Daniel Chastain, 29, was pulled over Rome police for running a light near West First Street and Riverside Parkway.
A search of the vehicle turned up an open container of alcohol, a glass smoking pipe with marijuana residue, a marijuana grinder and a pack a gummy worms with THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.
The officer also recovered a loaded .38 caliber revolver in the vehicle.
Chastain is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He also faces misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, driving under the influence, failure to obey a traffic device and an open container violation.