A motorist observed driving across a double yellow line in Cave Spring Saturday morning faces serious felony drug charges after being pulled over by Cave Spring police, reports stated.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Jenny Marie Harvey, 37, of Centre, Alabama was stopped near the intersection of Park Street and Cedartown Street around 1:15 a.m. Saturday. A bag of meth was found in the floor board of the vehicle and a small quantity of meth was found on her at the jail.
She is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and crossing a guard line with She is also charged with a misdemeanor for possession of drug related objects and failing to maintain a lane.