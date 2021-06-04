Floyd County authorities arrested a Floyd County resident along with a pair of Gaylesville, Alabama residents after traffic stops early Friday morning at 3560 Alabama Highway.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Stacey Mitchell Gardner, 54, was in a vehicle that was stopped by Floyd County Sheriff's Deputy Justin Bohannon around 2:30 Friday morning and charged with possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor probation violation.
Gregory Dale Crane, 40, and Tonya Renee Hensley, 48, both of Gaylesville were arrested in the same general area by Floyd County Police Officer Corey Wright.
Crane was found in possession of multiple bags of methamphetamine for resale. He also was found to be carrying a firearm. He is charged with felonies for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Hensley was originally charged with a felony for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects, then had another felony charge of crossing the guard line at the Floyd County jail with drugs after jail personnel found more meth and marijuana on her inside the jail.
She was also charged with misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.